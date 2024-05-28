Pascal Siakam to Receive Max Level Contract From Pacers This Offseason, per Insider
The Indiana Pacers’ Eastern Conference Finals series loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night marked the official start of their offseason, and the item at the top of their to-do list appears to be re-signing Pascal Siakam.
Indiana considers Siakam its “biggest priority” this summer and is prepared to offer the star forward a maximum level contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
“The Pacers’ biggest responsibility, biggest priority this summer is bringing back Pascal Siakam,” Charania said on "Run it Back” Tuesday. “The Pacers gave up three first round draft picks to go get him. They didn’t just trade those picks to potentially just have a crack at keeping him, they understand it’s a maximum level contract commitment that you’re going to have with Pascal Siakam. That’s what they’re preparing to offer him this summer.”
Charania added that Siakam wants to stay in Indiana and there is mutual interest in getting a deal done. Siakam is eligible for a five-year, $245 million contract, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
Siakam was acquired by the Pacers in a midseason trade with the Toronto Raptors in which Indiana gave up Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first round picks. Starting after the Jan. 18 swap, the two-time All Star made an indelible impact on the Pacers’ roster that continued well into the postseason; he averaged 21.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in 17 appearances.
After Monday’s 105-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 4, Siakam got emotional speaking to reporters about his future with the team.
“All I can say is that it’s been a blessing,” Siakam said. “I’m really appreciative of everything. I think coming from where I come from, it means a lot. The support I’ve received here is something that I was kind of missing. Having all that, seeing how the city breathes basketball, and how much support they give to the team, just being here for the home games, it’s incredible.”