Pacers’ Pascal Siakam Had Really Awkward Exchange With Reporter After Game 5 Loss
The New York Knicks live to play another ball game after taking care of business in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Indiana Pacers. While the Knicks were likely feeling a bit of relief after their 111-94 win at Madison Square Garden, the Pacers knew they were outplayed and said as much in their postgame press conferences.
During the presser, Pacers' Pascal Siakam, who finished with 15 points on the night, fielded a question from an Indiana reporter that was a little stranger than others.
The reporter was allegedly Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star, who is notorious for making an inappropriate comment to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark ahead of her WNBA rookie season last year. He was consequently taken off the Fever beat.
Doyel told Siakam that he thought the Knicks played harder than the Pacers tonight and asked him, "How is that possible?"
That set off a chain reaction of tense comments and overall awkward vibes as Siakam tried to explain to Doyel how a competitive basketball series worked.
"You good bro?" Siakam said at one point during their interaction. "You're looking for something I know, but damn."
The Pacers will take a 3-2 series lead back to Indy for Game 6, where they will look to finally finish off the Knicks.