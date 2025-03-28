SI

Pacers Score Most Points in Regulation NBA Game Since 2008, Demolish Wizards

Washington's nightmare Thursday was a trivia buff's dream.

Tyrese Haliburton drives during the Pacers' blowout win Thursday.
Tyrese Haliburton drives during the Pacers' blowout win Thursday. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
If their record didn't indicate a full surrender, the Washington Wizards' performance Thursday certainly did.

Hosting the Indiana Pacers Thursday, the Wizards scored a highly respectable 109 points. The only problem was their opponent scored 162. Washington lost every quarter by at least eight points in its most embarrassing loss of a miserable season.

After the game, Pacers radio announcer Pat Boylan posted to social media a spate of impressive statistics from the game. Most notably, Indiana's total was the highest in any regulation NBA game since 2008.

The 162 points scored by the Pacers was a franchise record—no small feat for a team that began life in the offensive crucible of the ABA.

Indiana added a franchise-record 27 threes and 50 assists, and the margin of victory was the franchise's third-largest.

The Wizards—now 16–57—are scheduled to host the Brooklyn Nets Saturday. There's nowhere to go but up from here.

