Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Exits Game 2 Loss to Celtics With Leg Injury
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton went to the locker room during the third quarter of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and he did not return for the remainder of the contest.
During the fourth quarter, the Pacers announced that Haliburton was out for the rest of the game with what the team described as left leg soreness.
Haliburton had played 28 minutes before exiting the game with 3:44 left in the third quarter. Before the injury, he logged 10 points and eight assists and shot 4-for-8 from the field. Indiana went on to lose 126–110.
Of course, any absence from the All-NBA point guard would be a sizable blow for the Pacers, who already trail 2–0 in the series. Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 25 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and fans in Indianapolis will certainly be hoping to see Haliburton taking the court with his teammates.
Haliburton dealt with a left hamstring issue in January after picking up the injury during a clash against the Celtics that caused him to miss 10 games.
The 24-year-old averaged 20.1 points, a league-high 10.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2023-24, earning All-NBA Third Team honors.