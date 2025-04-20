All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Indiana Dominates Game 1 vs Bucks, Caitlin Clark Reps Indiana, More

Jeremy Hanna

Apr 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers after their triumphant victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Pacers Game 1 Recap: Indiana Dominates Bucks in Playoffs Rematch

The Pacers came into the series against the Bucks with a plan: utilize center Myles Turner to spread out the floor in order to open up the lane and shot opportunities for the rest of the team. This worked perfectly since Indiana was able to make nearly 51 percent of their field goals.

The Bucks weren't so lucky, missing a majority of their shots and having star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo attempting to carry the team on his back. Giannis recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds, and an assist.

Caitlin Clark Wears Pacers Hype Shirt During Game 1 vs Bucks

Since this match up is high-profile and considered one of the most competitive series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, multiple celebrities and big basketball names showed up in the crowd. This included Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark while wearing a great shirt to hype up the Pacers.

Clark is widely considered one of the best women's basketball players in history, breaking countless college records and earning WNBA Rookie of the Year this past season. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 total rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 40 games.

3 Reasons Myles Turner Will be X Factor for Pacers

Although he didn't score the most points, it's become obvious that Turner is an integral part of the Pacers. Turner is the perfect combination of defense and offense that a team like Indiana needs, allowing opportunities for his teammates to succeed while he himself can be equally effective.

This season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, two blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 72 games, all of which he started.

