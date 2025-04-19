Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Talks 'Scary' Damian Lillard Injury
The Indiana Pacers are set to take on their division rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, for Game 1 of the first-round series.
The Pacers will host their division rivals in a series that will not disappoint.
These two teams know each other quite well, and frankly, they don't like each other. We've seen these two teams go at it with the highest of stakes at hand, and it has yet to disappoint. While these teams want to win and send the other home, most things are bigger than the game.
Bucks superstar guard Damian Lillard has not played for over a month as he suffered a blood clot in his right calf. This injury scare will cause him to miss Game 1 of the series, but he will likely be ready for the rest of the series, which could likely be in Game 2 or Game 3 of the series.
People, including Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, are concerned about Lillard and his health.
Carlisle spoke on Lillard's health before Game 1, wishing him the best.
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star shared via X.
"The important thing is he's OK. That's a scary situation. There's a lot of variables and I'm certainly not a doctor, but the important thing is he's OK."
Lillard's health scare initially significantly diminished the Bucks' chances of making a deep playoff run.
However, recent news of his health and how he may be back sometime early in this season could change the entire series. Last season, while the Pacers took care of business, the Bucks' best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, did not play.
That doesn't take anything away from the win; however, the Pacers will appear to play a healthy Bucks this series, and it will tell us a lot about Indiana.
While the Pacers have home-court advantage in this series, it is a toss-up. Any of these teams could win the series and give the next team a run for their money in the second round.
The Pacers are one of, but not the most underrated teams in these playoffs. They have the talent to make another deep run, but it is clear that this year's playoffs will be way tougher than last year's.
