Caitlin Clark Wears Pacers Hype Shirt During Game 1 vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers played Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Bucks at home. Last season, they had to play Game 1 on the road because the Bucks had home-court advantage.
This year, the Pacers have home-court advantage. A lot of Pacers fans believe that will be the deciding factor in the series. They have a really good team.
A ton of fans were in the building for the first game of the series. It was a sold-out crowd, and perhaps the second-most famous athlete in the city, besides Tyrese Haliburton, was in attendance.
WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark plays for the Indiana Fever and is perhaps the most famous women's basketball player on the planet. She has attended multiple Pacers games since being drafted by the Fever.
Clark was in attendance for Game 1 of this series, wearing the Pacers hype shirt that the fans were given prior to the start of the game.
Since coming over from Iowa, Clark has really embraced the city of Indianapolis. She has been visible all around the city, especially when it comes to supporting the Pacers.
Clark will likely be in attendance for Game 2, as well. She is able to attend any game she wants in the city and will be given a luxury box to do so, as she should.
Clark is perhaps the most important athlete in the city because of the influence she has in her league. She is by far the most marketable star that the WNBA has.
The Pacers will need all of the support that they can get from fans in the building over the course of this series. They are a really good team at home.
These are two teams that don't like each other, so Clark will certainly enjoy attending these games, no matter how many of them she ends up going to.
In her rookie season with the Fever, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
