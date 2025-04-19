Pacers Game 1 Recap: Indiana Dominates Bucks in Playoffs Rematch
Heading into the first round of the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers were extremely confident. Playing the same Milwaukee Bucks team that they took down last year in the playoffs, they felt like they could do the same this year.
Game 1 was going to be crucial for them to win because of the fact that Damian Lillard was out. He might return as soon as Game 2, so the Pacers had to take advantage of the fact that he was out.
Indiana did just that. They absolutely blew the doors off the Bucks in the first game of the series, winning Game 1 117-98.
Indiana used a huge first half to take down Milwaukee. They had a 24-point lead at halftime, thanks to getting out in transition and hitting a bunch of threes.
In that first half, Andrew Nembhard had 15 points. He was the key player for the Pacers, bullying his way to the basket for easy buckets.
The second half was not quite as clean for Indiana. The shots that were falling early in the game dried up in the fourth quarter, and things got a little too close for comfort.
In the end, the Pacers pulled away and played much better in the final five minutes of the game, at least defensively. They should have a lot of confidence heading into Game 2 because they didn't even play their best.
Obi Toppin was mostly ineffective off the bench, and he has been one of Indiana's best players in the last few months. Tyrese Haliburton's shot wasn't falling much, either.
Haliburton likely won't go 0-7 from beyond the 3-point arc again. This is by far the worst shooting performance he's had since after the All-Star break.
Milwaukee will have a little bit of confidence that they were able to tighten things up late in the game, but the Pacers should still feel good about how they played in Game 1.
If they can keep Kyle Kuzma scoreless as they did in this game, things will go really well for Indiana throughout this series.
Things did get chippy at the end, as these two teams do not like each other. It remains to be seen if Milwaukee can use that to change their fortunes in Game 2, but the Pacers feel great.
