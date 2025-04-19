3 Reasons Myles Turner Will be X Factor for Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks in what will be one of the most competitive Playoff opening rounds in recent memory.
For the Pacers, all eyes will be on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and power forward Pascal Siakam. Despite their immense skill, it is more likely that center Myles Turner will be the X factor against the Bucks. Here's why.
1. Defensive Presence Under the Rim
Indiana is a fast-paced team, able to score quickly and efficiently on any other team. They bring that same speed and efficiency on their perimeter defense.
Normally, this would leave the frontcourt wide open for other teams to take advantage of. With Turner under the rim, this isn't the case.
This season, Turner was third in the NBA in total blocks (144) and blocks per game (2). On top of this, he averaged 5.3 defensive rebounds and 0.8 steals per game this season.
2. Stretches the Floor
Someone of Turner's size would usually spend most of their time under the rim. However, Turner is just as deadly on the perimeter, making 39.6 percent of his 3-pointers this season. That means the other team's defense needs to cover him on the outside, spacing the floor, and leaving lanes wide open for his teammates.
“I think he spaces the floor a lot for us to drive the ball with his shooting ability. I think it’s pretty key,” Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard said. “I think it allows me, [Siakam], and [Haliburton] to make plays and have the space that we need to make those plays.”
The Pacers were +54 when Turner was on the court during last year's incredible playoff run. When he was on the bench, they were -37.
3. Loyalty to the Team
Turner brings a particularly unique skillset to the game that no one else his size does. However, head coach Rick Carlisle was quick to recognize that his oncourt skills aren't the only things he brings to the team.
“Myles is special for a lot of reasons. His loyalty to the franchise is a big part of that. On the court, he does things that are unique for a seven-foot guy. He protects the rim and he makes threes, along with doing a lot of other important things. He’s a very important guy with our team.”
Turner has played for the Pacers ever since he was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Since then, he has become an invaluable leader for Indiana.
