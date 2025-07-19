All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Pacers Legend Attempting NBA Comeback, President Responds to Roster Request, More

Aaron Coloma

Jan 11, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcom Brogdon (7) high fives guard Victor Oladipo (4) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcom Brogdon (7) high fives guard Victor Oladipo (4) after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star and MVP candidate Victor Oladipo is eyeing a return to the NBA after missing the last two years following an injury. Oladipo made the All-Star team in his first two years with the Pacers before injuries derailed his career.

The veteran played a full-court five-on-five game with NBA and European teams present.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard reacted to a fan's message on X (formerly Twitter), which said "Taelon (Peter) should get the last two-way contract."

Pritchard responded to the fan with a thumbs up emoji, seemingly confirming the Pacers will give the second-rounder the final two-way contract.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers’ $21 Million Contract Has Surprise Twist

Former Pacers All-Star, MVP Candidate Attempting NBA Comeback After Years Away

Pacers Head Coach Gushes Over Young Big Man

Pacers Head Coach Provides Major Injury Update on 2 Big Men

Pacers Already Using Power Rankings as Motivation Heading Into Next Season

Pacers President Has One Emoji Reaction to Roster Move Request

Pacers Expecting 'Much Different' Offense Next Season, Says Insider

Pacers' Pasal Siakam Earns Incredible Award From State of Indiana

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News