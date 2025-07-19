Pacers Notes: Pacers Legend Attempting NBA Comeback, President Responds to Roster Request, More
Former Indiana Pacers All-Star and MVP candidate Victor Oladipo is eyeing a return to the NBA after missing the last two years following an injury. Oladipo made the All-Star team in his first two years with the Pacers before injuries derailed his career.
The veteran played a full-court five-on-five game with NBA and European teams present.
Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard reacted to a fan's message on X (formerly Twitter), which said "Taelon (Peter) should get the last two-way contract."
Pritchard responded to the fan with a thumbs up emoji, seemingly confirming the Pacers will give the second-rounder the final two-way contract.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
