LaMelo Benched, Pacers to be without key starter vs. Hornets

The Indiana Pacers are an underdog again, marking the 12th time on this 13-game run of losses they’re embarked on that they’re expected to lose by oddsmakers. Their ability to pull off a victory in the Queen City took a major hit with point guard Andrew Nembhard ruled out due to lower back soreness after warming up with the intent to play.

LaMelo Ball, sidelined late in last night's loss to the Raptors due to an ankle sprain and Charles Lee's strategic decision, will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 3, 2020.

Given that seven of their next eight games will come against opponents with winning records, this may be Indiana's best chance to get head coach Rick Carlisle his long-awaited 1,000th regular-season victory.

The Pacers last won on Dec. 8, so maybe the fact it’s Jan. 8 will help end this brutal run they’re on that has become the longest losing streak in franchise history. Indiana has won just one road game all season in 17 outings, beating Chicago on Dec. 5.

The Hornets own a 2-2 record this month, defeating the Bulls and Thunder, the latter of which marked the biggest upset of the NBA season. A 3-pointer at the buzzer from Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley on Wednesday prevented Charlotte from putting together what would’ve been a season-long three-game win streak.

LaMelo Ball sat down the stretch, so even though the Hornets are playing a back-to-back and down a few key pieces, they’re favored to win over the depleted defending Eastern Conference champs. Charlotte is 5-2 on the second night of back-to-backs, winning each of the last three. It comes in 7-11 at home.

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Andrew Nembhard: Out - Lower Back Soreness

Bennedict Mathurin: Out - Right Thumb Sprain

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Right Achilles Tendon tear

Obi Toppin: Out - Right Foot Stress Fracture

Taelon Peter: Doubtful - G League (Two-way)

HORNETS

LaMelo Ball: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Brandon Miller: Available - Left Knee Contusion

Tidjane Salaun: Available - Left Ankle Sprain

Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out - Left Elbow Sprain

Grant Williams: Out - Right Knee Surgery

Mason Plumlee: Out - Right Groin Strain

KJ Simpson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Vitals - How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 8, 7:10 p.m. EST, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana (Pacers), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Radio: 1070 The Fan (Pacers), FM 96.9 WFNZ (Hornets)

The Indiana Pacers (6-31) visit the Charlotte Hornets (13-24) in what could be a landmark win for multiple reasons if they can pull off an upset.

Indiana is 4-18 against Eastern Conference foes, but one of those victories did come against the Hornets on Nov. 19 in what was just the team’s second win of the season. The Pacers won 127-118 behind a great game from the now injured Bennedict Mathurin, who led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds. For Charlotte, the loss was the fourth straight in an eventual seven-game skid despite a 28-point showing from rookie Kon Knueppel.

The Pacers and Hornets will play twice more in 2026, squaring off on Feb. 26 and April 3, with the next matchup set to be played in Indianapolis. Indiana has won consecutive games in the series, but Charlotte has actually won 11 of the last 18. The Pacers lead the all-time series 76-56 and won eight of the first 11 matchups since the Hornets entered the NBA in 1988-89.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Hornets -4.5 (-108) Pacers +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Hornets -180, Pacers +150

Total: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

G Quenton Jackson

G Johnny Furphy

HORNETS

G/F Kon Knueppel

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

G Collin Sexton

G Brandon Miller

