Former Pacers All-Star, MVP Candidate Attempting NBA Comeback After Years Away
The Indiana Pacers were a very good team when Victor Oladipo was on the roster. He was the best player with the Pacers a few years ago before injuries derailed his career.
Oladipo suffered a devastating quad injury that forced him to miss an entire season with Indiana, and then he kept suffering knee injuries when he left Indiana.
Oladipo hasn't played in the NBA since the 2023 season when he was with the Miami Heat, but he is trying to make a comeback to the NBA and play for a contending team.
Recently, Oladipo had a workout with NBA people in attendance, and he is hoping to find a spot for any team that is looking for help off the bench. At this point, that's all he can hope for after a couple of years out of the league.
Oladipo is 33 years old, but his game was predicated on his athleticism. The injuries he's had have sapped his athleticism away, although he looked good in his workout.
It wouldn't be surprising if a team decided to bring him in late in free agency in order to fill out their rotation. When he's right, he's a pretty solid perimeter defender, as well.
At his age, Oladipo might have to hope for a contender that can give him the veteran's minimum. That's all he wants at this point. He wants to end his NBA career on his terms, as opposed to being hurt.
Would the Pacers take a look at bringing him back? They do have a need at the guard spot with Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire year. He would be able to give them some depth at the shooting guard spot.
Ben Sheppard hasn't quite developed into the offensive threat Indiana was hoping he would be from beyond the arc. Oladipo, if healthy, could take his spot and give them a different look.
It would still be surprising if Oladipo did get a chance to play in the league again. Players his age with his injury history typically don't get the opportunity to play again in the NBA.
