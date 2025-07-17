Pacers Expecting 'Much Different' Offense Next Season, Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers had the worst possible result in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Not only did they lose the game, but they lost Tyrese Haliburton to a torn Achilles.
Now, the Pacers won't have him available at all next season because of the injury. Kevin Pritchard has already said that Haliburton will not play at all next year, no matter what happens.
With their best offensive player out for the entire season, the Pacers will have to change up what their offense looks like. One insider expects a dramatically different offense.
More news: East Superstar Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Pacers Poster Dunk
In an article for ESPN, Jamal Collier expects the Pacers to have a much different look with Andrew Nembhard running the show as the point guard. He doesn't expect them to have as much of an up-tempo offense as they have had the last couple of years.
Nembhard has shown the ability to be a good decision-maker as the primary ball-handler. He's just not as much of a savant as Haliburton. That's okay, no one is.
Nembhard has shown the inclination to force the issue when it comes to his own shot a little bit more. He is a midrange master and has started to shoot threes better, both off the dribble and off the catch.
There is no worry that he won't be able to get his teammates involved. When Haliburton has been out with past injuries, Nembhard has made sure to keep the unselfishness going.
More news: Pacers' Poster Dunk at Summer League Has ESPN Anchors Completely Lose It On Air
Indiana will play more through Pascal Siakam next season, as well as Bennedict Mathurin. They will have to be the primary scorers in the starting lineup without Haliburton and Myles Turner.
Defensively, the Pacers might be slightly better on the perimeter without Haliburton. The rim protection might take a hit in the first half of the season without Turner manning the paint.
Whichever center emerges as the starter will have to be better at protecting the rim by the end of the season, but that shouldn't be an issue. Not having Haliburton get the easy transition baskets that the Pacers were famous for is going to be the bigger problem.
More news: Did Tyrese Haliburton Injury Lead Myles Turner to Leave Pacers? New Bucks Star Answers
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.