Pacers' Pasal Siakam Earns Incredible Award From State of Indiana
The Indiana Pacers clearly made the right decision trading for Pascal Siakam. Trading Bruce Brown and three bad first-round picks in order to get Siakam from Toronto was a brilliant move.
Siakam has been the most consistent player that the Pacers have had in the last year and a half. After signing a max contract last offseason, the Pacers have him locked up for the rest of his prime.
Since being brought to Indy, Siakam has talked about how much he loves being with this team and in the city. Now, the city has shown how much it loves him back.
Recently, Siakam was given a very impressive award. He was the recipient of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission’s Community Engagement Award.
This award is given to people who demonstrate exceptional commitment to improving their community. Siakam has been very involved in the community since coming to Indy.
Siakam has done a fantastic job of not just being a great basketball player, but a great ambassador for good. He is someone who is passionate about helping the community in which he lives.
Indiana is very happy that they have Siakam on their team for the next few years. He helped them make the NBA Finals, and he is helping the community be better, as well.
Without Tyrese Haliburton available next season, Siakam is going to have to be the focal point of the offense. He is the best player that they will have, so he needs to be a consistent force on that end of the court.
Siakam was fantastic during the Finals on both ends of the court. Had the Pacers gotten him more involved on the offensive end of the court at the end of Game 4, they might have won the NBA championship.
This will be one of the few times that the Pacers will be led by a frontcourt member instead of someone from the backcourt. Without Haliburton, that's what has to happen.
This past season with the Pacers, Siakam averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
