Pacers Head Coach Gushes Over Young Big Man
The Indiana Pacers will have a new starting center for the first time in a decade. With Myles Turner now in Milwaukee, the Pacers have to figure out their center of the future.
There are four guys who are fighting for that starting spot. Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman, Jay Huff, and Tony Bradley will all get a chance to win the job. One of them is the favorite already, though.
Jackson is the center who has the best chance of landing the job. He was the backup heading into last year before he tore his Achilles. Rick Carlilse loves what he adds to the team.
While he was on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Carlisle gushed about what Jackson brings to the Pacers now that he is healthy.
“He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in any sport. His stride, his ability to elevate, it’s otherworldly. His ability to cover ground, it’d be like a 6-foot 10 defensive back, that can move like one of those guys.”
Jackson is certainly a guy who can elevate. He is the exact opposite kind of player on offense that Turner is, as he prefers to attack the rim on the pick-and-roll as opposed to popping for three.
Jackson will give the Pacers a rim-roller who will force defenders to make tough decisions. He needs to stop fouling at such a high rate, as he tries to block every single shot he sees.
With the Pacers not having Tyrese Haliburton throwing Jackson the ball, it's going to be interesting how they decide to attack the rim in the pick-and-roll. Andrew Nembhard is certainly a capable passer.
Indiana believes that Jackson has just scratched the surface of what he can become. His shooting stroke looks good; he just hasn't been able to hit any jumpers with consistency. That might still come.
Jackson was a key player off the bench a couple of years ago when the Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. He was fantastic in the second round against the Knicks, and that's what Indiana is hoping he can keep doing.
