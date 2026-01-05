The Indiana Pacers are in free fall, winning just a handful of games as the calendar turns to January.

It's a far cry from where the team was back in the spring and early summer advancing to the NBA Finals. The biggest reason behind the Pacers' struggles is injuries, of which the team has suffered many.

The Pacers have played 24 different players at one point this season, some of which are players getting their first consistent opportunity in the NBA. Carlisle spoke about giving players that chance to succeed.

"It's opportunity to step forward, to get more responsibility, to have a chance to develop, have a chance to compete, have a chance to earn trust. You know, all those kinds of things. It's extraordinary circumstances, but it's great opportunity," Carlisle said.

Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pacers giving chances while struggling

One of those players that's getting a chance to play is Micah Potter, a fifth-year player who has spent the past three seasons with the Utah Jazz. Potter has only played a handful of games with the Pacers, but he is proving to fit right in with the team.

"He's a very good, solid player," Carlisle said of Potter. "And he's very good at the basics. You know, he runs, he communicates well. He puts a body on people. He's been in different places, and picked up systems quickly. So he's picked up our stuff quickly. And, you know, he just does a lot of very solid things, and he's earned trust."

Potter is one of the players Carlisle can give that chance to and it could lead to an even longer career in the NBA. That's what the Pacers have to play for. It may not result in very many wins, but these players are fighting for their careers and it shows on a nightly basis.

While the results haven't been what the team hopes to achieve, the Pacers are capable of competing against some of these teams with playoff aspirations, so they also get the chance to play spoiler.

Eventually, the Pacers will find ways to win and it will come when every small detail begins to click.

The Pacers are back in action on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

