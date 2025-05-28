Pascal Siakam Assures Charles Barkley He Doesn't Need the Ball More
Pascal Siakam had another stellar game for the Indiana Pacers as they took a 3–1 series lead over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in the Eastern Conference finals.
While Tyrese Haliburton put up a game we might have never seen before in NBA postseason history, Siakam was right there scoring with him, finishing the night with 30 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists. He’s now averaging more than 25 points per game so far in the series.
After the game, Charles Barkley of Inside the NBA got on Siakam, asking him why the team doesn’t run more plays to get him the ball. Siakam just laughed off the idea.
"That's not who we are," Siakam said. "The team knows, coach knows, that's the identity that we've had since I've been here. One of the reasons that I love playing here is that it's all about the team. I'm always going to fit in. I told them, I'm here whenever you need me, I'm always ready. But it's all about team for us."
That team-first attitude is working out pretty well for the Pacers thus far this postseason, as they are now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.