Paul George and Clippers Remain Apart on Contract Specifics, per Report
This summer, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has a decision to make.
Does he exercise his $48.8 million player option for 2025? Or does he take his chances in free agency at the age of 34?
According to a new report from veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Clippers may make the decision easy for the nine-time All-Star.
"There is a growing feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old picking up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him is an increasingly realistic scenario," Stein wrote on his Substack Monday.
George, per Stein, is seeking a longer deal than Los Angeles is willing to offer at this time. Hovering over proceedings is the extension forward Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers on Jan. 10, which takes him through the 2027 season; George is believed to be seeking a deal through 2028.
Los Angeles, which lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round of the playoffs, is scheduled to move into the Intuit Dome—its state-of-the-art new arena in Inglewood—next season.