Paul George Fires Back at Clippers Fans Who Told Him to 'Think Before He Speaks'
Paul George is not happy with Los Angeles Clippers fans.
During the latest episode of his podcast on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers forward lashed out at the Clippers' faithful for how they treated him when he returned to face his old team. One message from the fan section dubbed "The Wall" told George to think before he speaks in reference to calling the team Los Angeles's "B team" a few months ago. He was also booed throughout the night.
In response, George took to the air on Podcast P and said, "What did I say that was wrong? I did not call Clippers 'the B team' I said it felt like the B team just because of, everywhere you go people in LA say 'You should be a Laker. You should be a Laker.' That wasn't minimizing, that wasn't downplaying ... I was a Clipper. That's who I chose to play for."
He continued, "I wasn't comparing them and saying that they were underneath the Lakers. It was just how L.A. interprets that or how L.A. treats players that are in L.A."
Then George got a bit heated and said, "But they proved me right. They didn't didn't pack out, and they aren't packing out Intuit Dome. That's y'all home, that's y'all team, go f---ing support them."
George spent five seasons with the Clippers and the team reached the postseason three times, but his pairing with Kawhi Leonard didn't lead to an NBA Finals appearance. He opted out of the final year of his contract this offseason and signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers.
So far this season, the 34-year-old is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.