SI

Paul George Says Losing Pieces in James Harden Trade Eventually Hurt Clippers

Los Angeles posted its best regular-season record since 2017 but flopped in the playoffs.

Patrick Andres

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during Game 6 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during Game 6 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Even by the Los Angeles Clippers' risk-taking standards, their trade for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Nov. 1 was a big swing.

To get a player said to have agitated for three trades in three calendar years, the Clippers gave up four players, two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and cash. The result: another first-round exit despite the team's best record since 2017.

On Wednesday's edition of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, Los Angeles forward Paul George raised eyebrows by suggesting the Harden trade hurt the Clippers—singling out two players Los Angeles could've used down the stretch.

"We traded to get James, and it’s not James’s fault of why we struggled, but the lost part of that was we lost (forward Robert Covington), we lost (forward Nicolas Batum)," George said. "Those was our glue guys. Those was our defenders."

Without Covington and Batum, George insinuated, the Clippers lost some of their defensive identity—and were unable to capitalize on a 34-15 start to the season.

"It had nothing to do with grabbing James, it was more so losing those guys—(forward) KJ Martin as well. Losing those guys kinda hurt us."

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/NBA