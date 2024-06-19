Paul George Says Losing Pieces in James Harden Trade Eventually Hurt Clippers
Even by the Los Angeles Clippers' risk-taking standards, their trade for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Nov. 1 was a big swing.
To get a player said to have agitated for three trades in three calendar years, the Clippers gave up four players, two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and cash. The result: another first-round exit despite the team's best record since 2017.
On Wednesday's edition of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George, Los Angeles forward Paul George raised eyebrows by suggesting the Harden trade hurt the Clippers—singling out two players Los Angeles could've used down the stretch.
"We traded to get James, and it’s not James’s fault of why we struggled, but the lost part of that was we lost (forward Robert Covington), we lost (forward Nicolas Batum)," George said. "Those was our glue guys. Those was our defenders."
Without Covington and Batum, George insinuated, the Clippers lost some of their defensive identity—and were unable to capitalize on a 34-15 start to the season.
"It had nothing to do with grabbing James, it was more so losing those guys—(forward) KJ Martin as well. Losing those guys kinda hurt us."