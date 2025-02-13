Paul George Scored 2 Points in 37 Minutes With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey Out
The Philadelphia 76ers were without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for their Wednesday night showdown against the Brooklyn Nets, but Paul George was in the lineup which meant they still had a guy with a max contract on the court when they lost by four.
George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Sixers as a free agent over the summer to give Philadelphia a new big three, but in the game against the Nets, George provided the team with a big two. As in points.
George, who is making over $49 million this season, finished with two points on seven shots in 37 minutes. He took fewer shots than Kelly Oubre Jr., Jared Butler, Quentin Grimes and Justin Edwards. Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Andre Drummond both managed to get off five shots in 15 minutes.
This seems suboptimal, but that's about par for the course in Philadelphia this year.
The Sixers are now 0-5 since George has returned from his latest absence. He's averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in nearly 32 minutes during those games. If this is all the Sixers are going to get out of George, it never really mattered who else was healthy.