Paul Pierce Found Perfect Way to Call Out Celtics Haters After NBA Finals Win

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics former player Paul Pierce walks onto the court before game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics are NBA champions for a league-best 18th time after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 on Monday night.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were brilliant all season long and continued that in the postseason where they showed everyone that they can indeed lead a team to a title.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was thrilled to see his former franchise win its first championship since 2008 when he teamed up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to lead Boston to its 17th banner. And it didn't take long for him to fire off a shot at Celtics haters, as he shared a video on X that was full of terrible takes about this Celtics team.

Check this out:

Those takes didn't hold up well at all. Pierce is going to enjoy this championship for a while, as he should.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

