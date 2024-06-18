Paul Pierce Found Perfect Way to Call Out Celtics Haters After NBA Finals Win
The Boston Celtics are NBA champions for a league-best 18th time after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 106-88, in Game 5 on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were brilliant all season long and continued that in the postseason where they showed everyone that they can indeed lead a team to a title.
Celtics legend Paul Pierce was thrilled to see his former franchise win its first championship since 2008 when he teamed up with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to lead Boston to its 17th banner. And it didn't take long for him to fire off a shot at Celtics haters, as he shared a video on X that was full of terrible takes about this Celtics team.
Check this out:
Those takes didn't hold up well at all. Pierce is going to enjoy this championship for a while, as he should.