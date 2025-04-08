Paul Pierce Shares Surprising Proposal to Determine This Year's NBA MVP
With the NBA's regular season winding down there are limited opportunities remaining to debate who deserves this year's MVP award and FS1's Speak capitalized on one Monday afternoon. The race, which isn't much of one if you believe gambling odds that have Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a heavy favorite over Nikola Jokic, is down to two potential candidates for one award. Or is it, as Paul Piece suggests.
Pierce, who never won a regular season MVP but captured the 2008 Finals MVP crown, put forth a suggestion that this year the NBA should have co-MVPs in Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic.
This is simply something that isn't going to happen because it's not how these things work. Voters vote on the award and the person with the most points becomes the MVP. Now, as Ric Bucher helpfully explains at the end of this clip, co-MVPs would be possible if there was a tie for first place. But that hasn't happened before and isn't statistically likely to happen this time.
There are no bad ideas in a brainstorm but Pierce sort of has a bad idea here. You know who would hate the concept of a co-MVP? Literally everyone. Including the person who had to share the award who deserved it more.