Pelicans' Floor Sweeper Gets Technical Foul for Interrupting Play vs. Knicks
Referees issued a technical foul against the New Orleans Pelicans during Saturday's game against the New York Knicks, though it wasn't due to a violation from a coach or player.
Instead, it was one of the team's floor sweeper who drew the technical foul after he attempted to tend to the court at a rather inopportune moment during the game.
While the Knicks were attempting to inbound the ball, a rather confused-looking towel guy could be seen getting up and trotting onto the court. Jalen Brunson was standing on the baseline waiting to receive the ball from the referee so he could inbound it, but was unable to because of the interference from the floor sweeper.
The official could be seen putting a hand on the towel guy's shoulder while blowing his whistle and declaring the violation a delay of game and a technical foul. Brunson was sent to the line where he hit the technical free throw.
That's certainly not something you see every night in the NBA.
Although the floor sweeper was just trying to ensure the safety of the players in the game, he chose an awful time to attempt to fulfill his duties, and it ended up costing the Pelicans.