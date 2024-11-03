SI

Pistons Forced to Take Subway to Nets Game Due to NYC Marathon

Detroit's roster had to take the train to work on Sunday.

Liam McKeone

Detroit had to take the subway to work
Detroit had to take the subway to work / Detroit Pistons X accoun

The New York City marathon took place on Sunday, and it ended up causing problems for the Detroit Pistons.

With much of the city's big avenues shut down for the thousands of runners stampeding through the streets, the Pistons apparently were unable to drive from their hotel to Barclays Center for their 3:30 p.m. ET matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The natural pivot? Jump on the subway.

Here's video of the whole roster hanging out on the 3 train.

For those wondering how this could happen: Detroit was set to play both the Knicks and Nets this weekend. It seems likely the team stayed in midtown Manhattan, close to Madison Square Garden, and planned to just drive over the Brooklyn Bridge to get to Barclays for the Nets game. But the Brooklyn Bridge is completely shut down on marathon Sunday, which leaves no choice but to utilize the MTA.

Pistons players got to take the train to work, just like millions of other New Yorkers.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA