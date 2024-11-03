Pistons Forced to Take Subway to Nets Game Due to NYC Marathon
The New York City marathon took place on Sunday, and it ended up causing problems for the Detroit Pistons.
With much of the city's big avenues shut down for the thousands of runners stampeding through the streets, the Pistons apparently were unable to drive from their hotel to Barclays Center for their 3:30 p.m. ET matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The natural pivot? Jump on the subway.
Here's video of the whole roster hanging out on the 3 train.
For those wondering how this could happen: Detroit was set to play both the Knicks and Nets this weekend. It seems likely the team stayed in midtown Manhattan, close to Madison Square Garden, and planned to just drive over the Brooklyn Bridge to get to Barclays for the Nets game. But the Brooklyn Bridge is completely shut down on marathon Sunday, which leaves no choice but to utilize the MTA.
Pistons players got to take the train to work, just like millions of other New Yorkers.