Pistons to Part Ways With General Manager Troy Weaver, per Report
As they look to move forward from the worst season in franchise history, the Detroit Pistons appear set to let a key executive go.
The Pistons are expected to part ways with general manager Troy Weaver, according to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Weaver, 56, has served in that role since June 2020.
The move follows Detroit's reported hiring of New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon as their president of basketball operations.
During Weaver's four-season tenure, the Pistons never won more than 28% of their games. The team's last playoff berth came in 2019, and it hasn't won a playoff series since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2008.
Before taking the Detroit job, Weaver served as the Oklahoma City Thunder's assistant general manager during their 2010's glory years.
Pistons coach Monty Williams remains in place despite a 14-68 first season that included a record 28-game losing streak.