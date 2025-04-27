Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff Was Furious Over Controversial No-Call to End Game 4
The New York Knicks narrowly beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, winning Game 4, 94–93, to take a 3–1 series lead. The final possession of the tight contest did not come without controversy, either.
The Pistons had the ball with 11 seconds to go, but Cade Cunningham missed a go-ahead jumper. A scramble for the loose ball resulted in Tim Hardaway Jr. trying a last-second three-point attempt from the corner for the win, but he missed and no foul was called despite significant contact. The Detroit crowd was furious— but not nearly as much as coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who charged onto the court screaming for a foul after the buzzer sounded.
Here's Bickerstaff angrily gesturing to one referee that there should've been a foul before slicing through the entire Knicks coaching staff to continue to make his expletive-laden case.
On the one hand, there was definitely contact and Bickerstaff's rage feels justified given the magnitude of the moment. On the other, the refs had largely swallowed their whistles all evening, letting some severe contact go for both the Knicks and Pistons. It was a brutal way to end the game but the lack of a foul was not necessarily unexpected.
A tough one for the Pistons, who now head back to Madison Square Garden to stave off elimination beginning on Tuesday night.