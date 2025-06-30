SI

Pistons Signing Veteran Caris LeVert to Two-Year Deal

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Detroit Pistons are signing veteran guard Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday. LeVert, who played college basketball for the Michigan Wolverines, returns to his college home for the fifth stop in his NBA career.

LeVert, 30, joins the Pistons after splitting the 2024-25 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. LeVert was in the midst of his third season with the Cavaliers before he was traded to the Hawks for De'Andre Hunter. Over the 2024-25 season, LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Prior to joining the Cavaliers by trade in 2022, LeVert played for the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets at the start of his career. While LeVert has seldom started over his last three seasons, he remains a productive player, averaging double digit points in every season since his rookie year.

LeVert now heads to a Pistons team coming off its best season in years. After middling at the bottom of the NBA standings for five years, the Pistons went 44-38 last season and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Detroit will look to build off that season with LeVert on board.

