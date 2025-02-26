Boston Celtics All-Star Could Miss Action vs Detroit Pistons
The Boston Celtics will pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. While the visitors will have their All-Star forward Jaylen Brown in the building, it’s unclear if he’ll get the nod to play.
According to the NBA’s official injury report, Brown is dealing with a left thigh contusion. As a result, he will be considered questionable leading up to the matchup.
Brown’s setback pops up right after a 33-minute shift against the Toronto Raptors. On Tuesday night, the Celtics paid a visit to the Raptors, and Brown produced 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists during the 10-point victory for the Celtics.
For Boston, they collected their sixth-straight win. Recently, Brown missed a two-game stretch. As the Celtics approached the All-Star break, Brown was out for the matchups against the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs. He was back on the floor for Boston’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 20.
This season, Brown has appeared in 49 games. The veteran All-Star is posting averages of 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He is shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc on six attempts per game.
When the Celtics and the Pistons last met, Brown was available and played for 30 minutes. The star forward produced 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in Boston’s 24-point victory.
The Celtics and the Pistons are slated for a 7 PM ET tip. Brown is likely viewed as a game-time decision heading into the matchup.
