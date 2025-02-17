Cade Cunningham Caps Off 2025 NBA All-Star Run With Exciting Dunk
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game Tournament is underway, and the night has concluded for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
Put on a team with young stars, Cunningham’s squad fell short against a team stacked with players who are dubbed as global stars.
Although Cunningham’s time was cut short due to the fact he was a reserve on a team that fell short in the first round, he still made an impact down the stretch. The Pistons star’s night was capped off with a big dunk as San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama attempted to go for the block from behind.
Cunningham’s dunk received fanfare, but it wouldn’t be long before Wembanyama’s squad hit the target score to advance to the next round.
In the end, Cunningham’s night wrapped up with five minutes played. He scored five points on 66 percent shooting from the field. He also had one rebound and one assist. Cunningham was the only player to register a positive plus-minus on his team.
Cunningham will head back to Detroit without a victory in San Francisco this weekend. However, the experience was likely valuable, as he got to experience activities that only a handful of players get to take part in every single year.
On Saturday, Cunningham represented the Pistons in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest. While he placed above LA’s Norman Powell and Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, Cunningham missed the cut to get to the next round. Scoring 16 points in round one, Cunningham was beaten out by Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland, Buddy Hield, and Tyler Herro.
Garland, Hield, and Herro all advanced to the final round. The Miami Heat All-Star won with 24 points.
Sunday’s action was short-lived for Cunningham. As the Global Stars beat the Young Stars 41-32, Cunningham’s break wraps up and now redirects his focus to the Detroit Pistons, who will return from the break in the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed.
