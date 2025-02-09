Could Cade Cunningham Return for Pistons-Hornets?
When the Detroit Pistons hit the court for a Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were down a key player in Cade Cunningham.
As the All-Star guard was dealing with an ankle sprain, the Pistons put Cunningham’s playing status in doubt leading up to the matchup. Ultimately, he was ruled out for the first time in a while.
Ahead of Sunday’s action against the Charlotte Hornets, Cunningham has been upgraded. While he’s not in the clear just yet, the Pistons consider Cunningham probable to play.
Without Cunningham on Friday against the Sixers, the Pistons did just fine. Detroit dominated the matchup through the first half, which gave them plenty of cushion in crunch time.
The Sixers battled back in the second half, with a dominant scoring showing by Joel Embiid in the third quarter, but the Pistons were able to counter and avoid any comeback scares.
The Pistons collected a 13-point win to move to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-26 record.
Friday’s game marked the first absence for Cunningham since the November 30 matchup against the Sixers. Since then, Cunningham competed in 29 games. He averaged 27 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists during that stretch while shooting 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.
The Pistons will look to build on their Friday night success while facing the 13-36 Hornets. While Charlotte has played Detroit tough this week, they have struggled to overcome their injury concerns as they’ve won just two of their last 10 games.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade