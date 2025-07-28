Detroit Pistons Rival Bulls Make Critical Coaching Move
Following the 2024-2025 NBA season, it seemed inevitable that the Chicago Bulls would offer an extension to their head coach, Billy Donovan.
Indeed, the Detroit Pistons will continue facing teams managed by Donovan, as the extension is reportedly a done deal.
via @ShamsCharania: Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has signed a multi-year contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. Donovan is viewed as a leader within the Bulls organization and will enter his sixth season in Chicago in 2025-26 with 800 NBA games coached over his career.
The Donovan era in Chicago started in 2020. After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost in the first round of the 2019-2020 NBA Playoffs, Donovan parted ways with his first NBA organization.
He left OKC with five years under his belt. The Thunder had playoff runs each time, but couldn’t live up to their first postseason run, which involved a Western Conference Finals appearance.
Since landing in Chicago, Donovan hasn’t found much success. The Bulls missed the playoffs during his first season, after notching a 31-41 record.
In year two, Chicago fared much better with a 46-36 record, but they ended up losing 1-4 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Three more seasons went by, and the Bulls haven’t made their way back to the postseason. While the Bulls’ struggles certainly aren’t all Donovan’s fault, the organization's decision to offer an extension to Donovan came as a bit of a shock across the league.
With job security becoming more and more difficult to come by in the NBA, Donovan has been in a rare position to be able to keep his job after missing the postseason in four out of five seasons.
