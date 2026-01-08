Pistons see potential in former two-way guard after career night against Bulls

Daniss Jenkins’ breakout season is unfolding right before our eyes, and the Detroit Pistons are beginning to reap the rewards of his steady rise.

What once looked like a long-term developmental project is quickly becoming a meaningful piece of Detroit’s present, as Jenkins continues to grow into his role following a rookie season in which he was unable to showcase the talents he brings to the table.

Jenkins provided his teammates with all they needed in the Pistons’108–93 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, as the guard might have struggled from the field, going just 1-for-8, but compensated by dishing out a career-high 15 assists.

Got to show some love to @Djenkinss5 for a career-high 15 assists pic.twitter.com/OkQo5C5HLZ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 8, 2026

“He read the game and made everybody else's job easier,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said about Jenkins’ performance against the Bulls.

“He figured out how they were playing the pick and roll, where the outlets were going to be on the pick and roll. They decided that, tried to take away the pocket late, and the plays were going to be kick-out threes, and I thought he did a great job of making those reads and setting the table for everybody.”

FROM AN AFTERTHOUGHT TO A SIGNIFICANT PIECE OF THE JIGSAW

Jenkins’ rise in a short space of time has been a joy to watch. His rookie season was a difficult one, as he appeared in just seven games and struggled to find his footing in a crowded rotation.

A two-way contract meant limited opportunities to break out into the Pistons, appearing in just seven games, averaging 3.2 minutes per game. But he used his time wisely by leading the G-League affiliate, Motor City Cruise.

Jenkins averaged 21.2 points and 7.2 assists per game in the NBA G-League and showed the Pistons that he can contribute.

And this season, how the goal posts have shifted to suit him. With increased minutes and greater responsibility, Jenkins has seized his opportunity and transformed it into consistent production.

His breakout moment came in November, when he went for 26 points against the Indiana Pacers, and earlier this month against Cleveland, pouring in 25 points, hitting six three-pointers, and adding five assists.

He showed he could put the ball in the basket, but his performance against the Bulls on Wednesday night proved that Jenkins can do more than score; he can facilitate.

More importantly, it showed a player beginning to understand when to assert himself offensively and when to let the game come to him.

Without question, Jenkins is carving out an identity as one of the league’s emerging glue players — the kind who may not dominate headlines every night as Cade Cunningham does but consistently elevates the players around him. It’s Jenkins’ breakout party, and the Pistons are here for it.