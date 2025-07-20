NBA Prediction Suggests Russell Westbrook for Detroit Pistons
What’s next for the future NBA Hall of Famer, Russell Westbrook? The NBA is still waiting on the veteran’s move.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp kicked around some ideas for some of the league’s top available guards. Damian Lillard and Chris Paul headlined the list, along with Westbrook.
At this point, the Damian Lillard free agency experience has wrapped up. After getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard is headed back to the Portland Trail Blazers, where it all started.
Chris Paul is still searching for his next landing spot, but it seems the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to sign him.
As for Westbrook? Again, the NBA is still waiting.
BR came up with the idea to “think outside of the box” for Westbrook and suggested that the Detroit Pistons could make sense for the former MVP.
“This is a fit that makes a lot of sense for both sides,” Rapp wrote.
Detroit could be in the backup point guard market after losing Dennis Schroder in free agency. During last year’s trade deadline, the Pistons took advantage of the Golden State Warriors’ Jimmy Butler blockbuster and took Schroder off their hands.
The 31-year-old point guard gave the Pistons some quality minutes. In 28 games, he averaged 11 points and five assists off the bench. Although Schroder struggled with his shooting during the regular season, he improved his efficiency during the playoffs.
In six playoff games, Schroder averaged 13 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while knocking down 48 percent of his threes. There was once mutual interest between Schroder and the Pistons to re-sign for another contract, but the Sacramento Kings had a better offer.
Not only did Schroder land a $44 million offer from the Kings, but he’ll get a chance to start in Sacramento. Taking a starting five role from Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey simply wasn’t on the table in Detroit.
The Pistons didn’t sign a pure point guard to replace Schroder at this time.
“Westbrook would bring plenty of experience to a young, up-and-coming roster that reached the playoffs last season,” Rapp added. “In a backup role, he could be very valuable for the Pistons as they look to build on last season's impressive leap.”
With the Nuggets last season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games. He averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists. In the playoffs, Westbrook produced 12 points per game while dishing out three assists and coming down with four rebounds.
The 36-year-old has plenty of experience and could certainly match Detroit’s toughness. Don’t rule out Westbrook for the Pistons.
At the same time, don’t expect Trajan Langdon to prioritize a hunt for a veteran guard at this time. After signing Caris LeVert, it’s clear the Pistons are confident in the former Cav/Hawk to take over ball-handling duties behind Cunningham.
Ivey also served that role last season, in addition to his starting role next to Cunningham. For the time being, the Pistons are confident in their point guard by committee approach. If that doesn’t seem to be working out, then a veteran like Westbrook might make sense.
