Pair of Pistons Standouts Share Comical Moment After Win vs Hawks
Coming off a win against the San Antonio Spurs Friday, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Atlanta for the second and final game of their roadtrip. Thanks to some strong performances from usual standouts, they managed to keep their win streak alive against the Hawks.
Despite a dominant outing from Trae Young (38 points, 13 assists), the Pistons managed to walk out of State Farm Arena with a 148-143 victory. This would not have been possible if not for another impressive showing from the duo of Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley.
Cunningham came out the gates hot, resulting in a historic first half from the former No. 1 pick. He went to have one of his best all-around games of the season, posting a stat line of 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks.
As for Beasley, he continues to provide a massive scoring boost off the bench for Detroit. He ended the night as the Pistons' second-leading scorer with 24 points in 33 minutes of action. Per usual, the veteran guard did most of his damage from beyond the arc, connecting on six of his 10 attempts.
Following his stellar showing against the Hawks, Cunningham did a postgame interview for the broadcast. Beasley ended up briefly crashing it, as the two teammates shared a comical moment together.
The week off for the All-Star break doesn't seem to have phased the Pistons, as they remain locked in as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. Detroit's winning streak is keeping them in the playoff picture, currently holding on to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Cunningham and company now face a quick turnaround, as they'll return home Monday to face the LA Clippers in night two of a back-to-back.
