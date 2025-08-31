Pistons Standout Expected to See Drop in Production in 2026
Looking back to last season, multiple factors can be attributed to the Detroit Pistons’ success. Among the most impactful was the influx of complementary veterans. Most specifically, Malik Beasley.
Throughout his career, Beasley has proven to be a highly effective three-point shooter on good volume. Upon signing a modest one-year deal with Detroit, many believed he could alleviate some of their floor-spacing issues. However, he’d go on to do so much more than that.
Beasley quickly emerged as one of the league’s top reserve players, putting together one of his best campaigns in the NBA. Along with appearing in all 82 games, he averaged 16.3 PPG while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc on over nine attempts per game.
This production landed Beasley in the Sixth Man of the Year race, but he’d finish as the runner-up behind Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
While Beasley turned a lot of heads with his play in 2025, it is already being dubbed an outlier for the journeyman guard. Ahead of a new season, the people at HoopsHype compiled a list of players expected to see a dip in production in 2026. Among those mentioned was Beasley.
Leaving aside the off-court stink, Beasley would be hard-pressed to replicate his incredible 2024-25 shooting campaign. Only one other man has shot 41.6 percent or better on more than nine attempts per game: Steph Curry (five times). You couldn’t flip on a Pistons game without seeing the Beasley shimmy:
Beasley thrived from being the primary kick-out option for one of the league’s best playmakers last season. Given that his NBA future is still uncertain, it’s unlikely he’ll have similar results next season.
Upon news that he is no longer under investigation for gambling, Beasley can shift his focus back to his free agency. He’s drawn interest from a handful of teams, but the sharpshooting guard still finds himself without a contract.
A return to the Pistons has not been ruled out, as they are one of a few teams that can offer him a respectable contract. However, even if he did continue his tenure in Detroit, replicating his 2025 production might be tough.
Trajan Langdon sought out more shooting this offseason, acquiring Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. With another viable shooting option in the mix, Beasley likely wouldn’t have as prominent a role in the offense.
