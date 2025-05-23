SI

Ref Scott Foster's Bloody Nose Is Most Gruesome Highlight of Thunder-T-Wolves So Far

We have our first casualty of the Western Conference finals.

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves started off with an unexpected casualty as ref Scott Foster suffered an unfortunate injury during a jump ball.

90 seconds into the game, Foster tossed up a jump ball, and Thunder's Lu Dort attempted to win the ball but accidentally made contact with Foster's face on his follow-through.

Here's a video of the play where Foster got injured:

And here's a closer look:

Ouch.

Foster immediately suffered a bloody nose and had to receive some medical help to stop the bleeding. The game was briefly delayed as a result.

Foster's bloody injury led to lots of jokes on social media, with ESPN's rules analyst Steve Javie even cracking a joke at Foster's expense.

"Scott will be razzed on this that he can't take a punch," Javie said, eliciting chuckles from the game's announcers.

Prayers up for Foster to get through the rest of the game unscathed. The Thunder currently lead the series, 1-0.

