Reggie Miller Called Out Winded Joel Embiid for Not Being in Shape
The Philadelphia 76ers' frustrating season continued on Thursday night as they sustained a 139–105 loss to the Golden State Warriors in a TNT showcase. Nick Nurse's team is now 13–19 on the campaign, which puts them on the outside looking in in regards to the Eastern Conference playoff picture. In a year where it may be historically easier for even a mediocre side to play meaningful games in the spring.
Joel Embiid, whose struggles to get on the court with any type of regularity has become one of the biggest NBA storylines, logged 30 minutes while scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. When he's been healthy enough to take the hardwood, he still shows evidence of being an elite player. But there are flashing red lights to serve as cause for concern in Phialdelphia.
For instance, at one point on Thursday the broadcast showed the big man laboring and holding onto his shorts during a stoppage in play—a telltale sign that someone is gassed out there.
Analyst Reggie Miller called out the lack of fitness, answering his own question about who is to blame
"He needs to be sprinting," Miller said. "Now, he's not in shape but whose fault is that? That's the player's fault. So he has to get in better shape so he can be the best version of himself. The MVP version."
Embiid's injury history makes him a slightly different case than a replacement player who just doesn't have it cardio-wise. So while Miller is correct in saying that the responsibility ultimately lands with the competitor to ensure they are where they need to be physically, it's an open question as to whether Embiid can ever be that MVP version of himself. Especially for a prolonged period of time.
He has certainly been through a lot and appears to be fighting hard in what is an uphill battle to getting back to form. But he is clearly a work in progress—and one that may not resemble its former shine when ultimately reconstructed.