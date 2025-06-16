Report: Kevin Durant Not Interested in Playing for Timberwolves
As was the case in two long-ago offseasons—2016 and 2019—Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the league.
The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer is entering a contract year, and the Suns' February 2023 acquisition of Durant hasn't worked out the way either side hoped it would. Phoenix is by all accounts shopping him, and a number of teams appear to be circling the 26.6 point-per-game scorer.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, however, one frequently mentioned destination is undesirable to Durant: the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"I'm told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves," Charania said in a Monday SportsCenter hit. "So how does that shape how the Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams that could have interest, that are outside of his preferred list, decide how to move forward with these Durant discussions?"
The Timberwolves have had an unusual two seasons. In 2024, they sprung an enormous playoff upset on the Denver Nuggets and played for the Western Conference title. In 2025, they again played for the conference crown despite trading franchise icon center and forward Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in October.
It appears Minnesota may have to pivot in its pursuit of another star—but pivoting is no stranger to this franchise.