Report: Tyrese Haliburton Expected to Miss Pacers-Celtics Game 3
The Indiana Pacers likely will be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday that Haliburton is expected to miss Saturday's game due to a left hamstring injury. Haliburton suffered the injury during the Pacers' 126–110 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 on Thursday. He was hoping to be back in time for Game 3, but Charania reported that doctors are making the call to hold him out.
Haliburton dealt with hamstring issues on the same leg in January and missed 10 games. If he indeed misses Saturday's game, his next chance to return to the court will be in Game 4 of the series on Monday night.
The Pacers, who blew a late lead in Game 1 and were blown out in Game 2 after Haliburton left with injury in the third quarter, will host their first home game of the Eastern Conference finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since 2014.