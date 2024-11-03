SI

Reporter in Joel Embiid Scuffle Claims Daryl Morey Called Center's Actions 'Unacceptable'

The reigning MVP got into an altercation with Marcus Hayes of the Inquirer on Saturday night.

The reigning MVP hasn't played for the Sixers this season / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Joel Embiid made headlines by getting into an altercation with a Philadelphia reporter on Saturday night after the Sixers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. Marcus Hayes, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, was on the receiving end of a shove from Embiid for the way he wrote about Embiid's brother and son in a recent column criticizing the former MVP for failing to get on the court this season.

On Sunday, Hayes gave his side of the story to fellow Inquirer reporter Gina Mizell and said 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey apologized to him for Embiid's actions and labeled the situation "unacceptable." From the Inquirer:

"After (the incident), Hayes said he was escorted to a meeting with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand," wrote Mizell. "Hayes said Morey and Brand 'apologized for the incident, expressed regret that it happened, and asked me for my version of events. ... They agreed that Embiid’s actions were unacceptable.'"

Mizell also noted that Embiid's "open hand made contact with Hayes's neck and collarbone area."

The NBA has announced an investigation into the matter and the 76ers confirmed the organization will cooperate fully. Philadelphia next plays on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

