Reporter in Joel Embiid Scuffle Claims Daryl Morey Called Center's Actions 'Unacceptable'
Joel Embiid made headlines by getting into an altercation with a Philadelphia reporter on Saturday night after the Sixers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. Marcus Hayes, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, was on the receiving end of a shove from Embiid for the way he wrote about Embiid's brother and son in a recent column criticizing the former MVP for failing to get on the court this season.
On Sunday, Hayes gave his side of the story to fellow Inquirer reporter Gina Mizell and said 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey apologized to him for Embiid's actions and labeled the situation "unacceptable." From the Inquirer:
"After (the incident), Hayes said he was escorted to a meeting with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand," wrote Mizell. "Hayes said Morey and Brand 'apologized for the incident, expressed regret that it happened, and asked me for my version of events. ... They agreed that Embiid’s actions were unacceptable.'"
Mizell also noted that Embiid's "open hand made contact with Hayes's neck and collarbone area."
The NBA has announced an investigation into the matter and the 76ers confirmed the organization will cooperate fully. Philadelphia next plays on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.