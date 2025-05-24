Rick Carlisle Explains Why Knicks Series Could Be Even Harder For the Pacers at Home
The Indiana Pacers are headed back home with a 2-0 series lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals after two tough wins at Madison Square Garden, including an incredible comeback win in Game 1 Wednesday. After Indiana stood tall and came away with a 114-109 win in Game 2 Friday, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle knows now is no time to let up.
He's been here before, as the decorated NBA head coach moved into 10th place on the all-time playoff coaching wins list with the victory Friday. Just two wins away from helping the Pacers reach the franchise's first NBA Finals since 2000, Carlisle explained that while the majority of the NBA world thinks Indiana will cruise to a series victory, now is when it actually gets harder.
"There are a lot of traps here," Carlisle said to reporters postgame Friday via NBA TV. " You can not assume going home is going to be easier, it never is. Each game as you ascend in a playoff series becomes harder. And New York has got an amazing, fighting spirit so we're going to have to keep concentrating on our process.
"Making it hard on them, trying to keep tempo in the game and the rebounding."
The Pacers have been road warriors this postseason, winning their sixth straight playoff game away from home Friday. They are 10-2 thus far in the playoffs, including 6-1 on the road.
With control of the series, the Pacers have an opportunity to send the Knicks to the brink of elimination in Game 3, which tips off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And Carlisle knows it won't be easy even though his team just made a statement at Madison Square Garden.