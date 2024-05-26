Rick Carlisle Details Where Unique 'WR Slants' Pacers Play Came From
In a last-gasp attempt to salvage Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday evening, the Indiana Pacers turned to an unlikely source: football.
The Pacers' crack at inbounding the ball with 1.7 seconds left bore all the hallmarks of a shot to the end zone, right down to Indiana's players appearing to run personalized routes. In the end, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hit forward Aaron Nesmith in stride—but his three-point attempt was just offline, moving the Boston Celtics to within a victory of the Eastern Conference title.
After the game, Carlisle discussed the interesting play in greater depth.
"We've had it for awhile," Carlisle said. "It was a play that was conceived by (Indiana assistant) Mike Weinar, who came up with it. We've used it a couple times over the last couple years, and gotten looks on it. Same situation happens the next game, we'll have something a little bit different and hope we get the same kind of look."
The Pacers may not have been able to beat the Celtics with the play, but throwing a scare into the New England Patriots isn't off the table.