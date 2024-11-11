RJ Barrett Had Hilarious Double Take After Seeing 'Game of Thrones' Star
NBA players are just like us, sometimes.
Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett was starstruck during the team's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
After he made a big shot that ended up being a three-point play thanks to a foul, Barrett turned to the crowd to make a statement. He had to take a double take once he realized who he was directing his gloating towards: actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones.
When Barrett turned his head back to Coster-Waldau, he pointed and said "Game of Thrones?" He couldn't believe it.
It's definitely not a surprise that Barrett spotted a celebrity in the crowd in Los Angeles as A-list celebrities are regulars at Lakers games. However, Coster-Waldau probably wasn't expecting to be pointed out by one of the players during the game.