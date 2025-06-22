Rockets Acquire Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade With Suns
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways.
The Suns offloaded Durant in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, as well as five second-round picks, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.
Durant, 36, is entering his 18th season in the NBA. In 2024-25, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three-point range.
Durant is a huge get for the Rockets, who finished last season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The 15-time All-Star could certainly be the missing piece Houston needs to make a run to the NBA Finals after the team was stunned in the first round of the playoffs in a seven-game series against the experienced Golden State Warriors.
A Durant trade was no secret, as it was widely reported that he would be leaving Phoenix this offseason. Recent reports indicated his preferred landing spots were the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and the Rockets, so in the end he got his wish.
The Suns missed out on the playoffs in Durant's final season with the team. It was their first time failing to make the postseason since 2020, as the team won just 36 games. As Phoenix looks set to head in a new direction, they'll receive some solid young assets in Green, who is just 23, plus the No. 10 pick and some future second-rounders they can hope to develop.
The Rockets will be the fifth team Durant has played for throughout his esteemed NBA career, and he'll look to elevate them into true championship contenders.