Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Wolves have locked down their star center for the long term.

Tom Dierberger

Gobert is set to begin his third season with the Timberwolves in 2024-25.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Timberwolves agreed to sign center Rudy Gobert to a three-year contract extension worth $110 million on Tuesday.

Gobert declined his $46.6 million player option for next season and now is signed through the 2027-28 campaign.

Gobert is entering his third season with the Timberwolves after arriving via a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in July 2022. He was named Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time in his career last season and helped Minnesota reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

