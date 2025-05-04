Russell Westbrook Perfectly Sums Up the Experience of Watching Him After Nuggets Win
Russell Westbrook got revenge over his former team as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first round series on Saturday night. Westbrook, who spent a season and a half with the Clippers before joining the Nuggets this year, has faced criticism over his inconsistent game largely since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019.
Even in the wake of the scrutiny, Westbrook is self-aware. After the Nuggets won Game 7, he perfectly described what he brings from his play, from the good to the ugly.
"I think a lot. As much as people may not think — I'm very smart," Westbrook told reporters. "And I understand the game, I understand what's going on. So I am thinking. And ... I think it's my ability to be a force of nature on the floor, is what I pride myself on. So whatever that looks like. It may be a turnover. It may be a missed shot. But it may be a steal. It may be a dunk. It may be a missed three. It may be a made three. It's gonna be all of that. So just, take it for how it comes, and whatever happens you go with it. And I've always been like that, long as I leave it on the floor, and God willing, to go out and continue to compete, I'm grateful for it."
While Westbrook was not perfect in the Clippers-Nuggets series, he did find a role that helped his new team win. By more frequently hitting his three-point shot during the series, he gave his team a slight edge that was advantageous in such a close series. He might no longer be a regular starter, but he proved to still be a helpful piece to a championship contender.