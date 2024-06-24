Scottie Barnes' Impending Rookie Extension is Massive, Per Report
Scottie Barnes was taken by the Toronto Raptors with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He went on to become the Rookie of the Year, the first Raptor to win the honor since Vince Carter in 1999. His numbers stagnated in his sophomore season, but he bounced back and became an All-Star in season three. Now he's going to get rewarded with the richest contract in the history of the Raptors organization.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Barnes and the Raptors are close to agreeing on a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million. If Barnes plays well enough to get 30% of the cap that would put him in the $54 million range on average and make him one of the ten highest-paid players in the league.
Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game and made a career-best 34% of his three-point shots on a career-high 4.9 attempts per game.
If Barnes continues to improve offensive and put his 6-foot-7 frame to good use defending a number of positions, it should be a good deal for Toronto, who had to do this. Remember people had the same reactions when Jaylen Brown signed the biggest deal in NBA history last summer. The only difference is that the Raptors haven't tasted any postseason success with Barnes while Brown had helped Boston advance deep into the playoffs a number of times.
Of course, this is just Barnes' rookie extension (just wait until he signs his second!). In the meantime, the Raptors will hope to improve on last year's 25-57 record with Barnes leading the way.