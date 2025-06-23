SI

Scottie Pippen Flexed His Six NBA Title Rings in Weird Post After Thunder’s Game 7 Win

Scottie Pippen won six NBA titles with the Bulls.
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to win their first title since moving from Seattle. With a ton of young talent on the team, it feels like this could be the first of many for a group that had one of the best seasons in league history.

Speaking of NBA championships, one former player who won a bunch of them during his Hall of Fame career shared a weird congratulatory post for the Thunder after the win.

The great Scottie Pippen, who teamed up with Michael Jordan on the Bulls teams in the 1990s that went 6-0 in their trips to the NBA Finals, shared an AI photo of himself in his old Bulls uniform with his six rings on his fingers.

He wrote: "Just watched an NBA Finals Game 7. Never been in one myself, though. Replying to the comments like ‘Y’all be blessed ’ Congrats to the Thunder on the win! "

