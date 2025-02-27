Shaedon Sharpe Had the NBA’s Dunk of the Year vs. Wizards
Shaedon Sharpe just pulled off one of the greatest in-game dunks in NBA history. That might sound like an exaggeration, but you've really got to see what he did to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Early in the second quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Washington Wizards, Sharpe intercepted a pass from Washington's Justin Champagnie. Sharpe took one dribble and took off of two feet. Champagnie went straight up and tried to meet him at the rim. Instead, Sharpe flew right by and threw down a vicious poster dunk.
This was basically DeAndre Jordan over Brandon Knight, except Sharpe is 6'6" and Champagnie is 6'6" and this was a fair fight, except it was not. Jumping with Shaedon Sharpe is a fool's errand.
Sharpe is averaging a career-high 16.9 points per game this season. If he realizes he can just do this every possession, that number will definitely continue to go up.